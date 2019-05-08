|
WENDELL SCHOFIELD WEST
February 12, 1930 - April 29, 2019
Wendell Schofield West, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born February 12, 1930, Wendell learned early the value of both thrift and hard work. He graduated from the University of Utah in Accounting, proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, and was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.
Married in 1961, Wendell moved his family to Wasco in 1963 to partner with his father's accounting firm. He continued to work out of the same office until his 2017 retirement. Wendell and Shirley raised their children to value education and thrift and to always save for a rainy day. Wendell was kind, generous, and loved his family. He had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ; his family finds comfort in the knowledge that they will see him again.
Wendell is survived by his wife Shirley, seven children, 15 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held May 11 in Idaho. Donations can be made in Wendell's name to the Wasco Community Scholarship Association, PO Box 7, Wasco, CA 93280. An online guestbook is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 8, 2019