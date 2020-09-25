WESLEY FRANKLIN THOMAS

September 25, 1927 - March 13, 2020

Wesley Franklin Thomas, age 92, died after a brief illness on March 13, 2020. He was survived by his brother Miles (Joan), nieces Janet (Mike), Connie, and Nancy (Johnny), numerous grandnieces and grandnephews as well as great grandnieces and great grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert and sister "T" Royer.

Wesley was born on September 25, 1927 to his parents Henry E Thomas and Mildred Stauffer Thomas. He was a long-time farmer except when he served in the Korean War. He lived on the farm (South Vineland Road), Arvin and Bakersfield.

He was a man of few words, but those who knew him well would say otherwise. Even after retirement he could be found at the farm many times a week creating and engineering things out in The Shop.

He enjoyed the Potluck Group for over 50 years, and his coffee groups in Lamont, at the Bear Patch and at Carla's. His many friends will remember him for his sweet smile and thoughtfulness , and his family will remember him as a kind, loving and generous uncle.

Graveside services were private. He was interred at South Kern County Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held when Covid allows it.