WESLEY IRWIN HORTON
May 20, 1939 - January 31, 2020
Wesley Irwin Horton passed away on January 31, 2020. Wes was born in Fresno, California. He was the second of three children born to Lyle and Ferne Horton. He passed away at age 80 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Wes was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Lyle Jr., age 12.
During Wes' earlier years he found that wrestling could focus his strength in a positive way and became a Roosevelt High Heavyweight Wrestling Champ. He worked full time in the evenings at Roma Winery. He graduated from Roosevelt High in 1957. Like his father, Lyle, he started his long work career at PG&E. He was drafted by the US Army in 1962 and sent to the Panama Canal during the Panamanian riots and conflict.
In his earlier years Wes enjoyed all forms of motorsports and loved to race hardtop jalopies at Kearney bowl - Fresno. After the Army he settled back in with PG&E in Bakersfield, CA. where he met Debra on a blind date and began their life together and 52 years of marriage.
In his spare time, Wes loved building and fixing anything with a motor. He built dune buggies, dirt bikes, repaired countless neighbor's and friend's cars. He also supported his children and grandchildren, towing motorcycle trailers and dune buggies to places from Pismo Beach to anywhere there was a camp or race in the Mojave Desert. He packed up the family in the motorhome and took off across America several times during summer vacations. Wes was a proud American and Patriot. He was a military history buff and traveled to military bases all over the country, visiting countless WW2 museums, airshows and collecting ball-caps from everywhere he went. He enjoyed his grandchildren and traveled anywhere in America they had a sporting event, school function, or wedding. Any reason to see his kids and grandkids was good enough for him.
When Wes retired after 46 years with PG&E he didn't slow down and focused his strength and service to helping others. He was a member of Laurelglen Bible Church. There he volunteered for anything that was available, from taking care of babies in the nursery to driving around seniors, to washing pots and pans for the homeless shelter. Wes stayed busy and had an endless desire to work and help.
Wes was a devoted friend and never met a stranger. Coffee with his buddies at Mossman's and Pappy's was where he and some of his closest friends met regularly.
Wes is survived by his Spouse, Debra Horton of Bakersfield, CA; Son, Lance Horton and fiancee Bettina Busch of Las Vegas, NV; Son, Jack Horton and wife Erin Horton of Clovis, CA; Grandchildren, Blake Horton and wife Lea, Houston, Texas; Natalie Horton, Boulder, Colorado, Kyley Horton, Tulare, CA, Haley Horton, Tulare, CA, Kevin Horton, Oceanside, CA, Hannah Horton, Fresno, CA; 2 Great-grandchildren; Brother, Dennis Horton and wife Kay Horton, Portola, CA.
The Family wishes to thank the offices of William F. Baker MD and Vinh-Linh Ba Nguyen MD for their compassion and care during Wes' cancer struggle.
Service Saturday February 29, 10:00 am at Laurel Glen Bible Church, 2801 Ashe Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309. Private service at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin CA.
In lieu of flowers, please join us in supporting Wes' commitment to serve others by donating to The Mission at Kern County, 821 East 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA.