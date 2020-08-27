WESLEY J. MECHAM

June 18, 1954 - August 20, 2020

On August 20, 2020, Wes passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side, in an Idaho Falls memory care center, after complications of dementia and cancer.

Wes was born June 18, 1954 in Ridgecrest, CA. He spent the majority of his childhood In Bakersfield, CA graduating from Bakersfield H.S. At 14 years old, he began working in his father's machine shop. He continued to work as a machinist in Bakersfield. Later, Wes began his own business of providing fugitive emission testing services in the oil fields in and around Bakersfield until 2004 when he moved to Elko to work in the gold industry for P&H MinePro where he retired in 2017.

Wes was an avid hunter and fisherman and looked forward to many years hunting in the Lemhi and Custer counties of Central Idaho. He had so many great memories as a kid fishing up and down the south fork of the Kern River near his grandparents' house in Weldon, CA. He spent innumerable hours up at Fish Creek both alone and with the many friends and family he would bring up to enjoy this special place with him.

Wes is survived by his wife, Stacy of Challis, ID, sister Rebecca Shell (Ellis) of Dayton, OH, daughter Monica Piguee (Willy) and three grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, and Jordan of Broomfield, CO. and countless cousins and friends.

Wes is predeceased by his brother Walter W. Mecham, mother Marjorie R. Mecham and father Woodrow W. Mecham. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.