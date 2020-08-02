Wilburn Varner

WILBURN HERBERT "BILL" VARNER

July 14, 1917 - July 11, 2020

W.H. "Bill" Varner passed away July 11, 2020 at the age of 102. Bill was born in Palestine, Texas to Viola Tabitha and James Rubin Varner. Bill was the seventh son of eight boys and one sister. All of whom preceded Bill in death.

The last of Bill's family migrated to California in 1927. Bills family endured the hardships of their times. They were all hard workers with a work ethic second to none. They worked the fields, farmed, worked lumber mills, dairy farms, and also 6 boys became boxers along the way. Bill was schooled in Texas then in Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, then back to Kern County Union High School, graduating class of 1935. (Once A Driller, Always A Driller) Was not allowed to box on BHS team due do his previous years experience but was an officer in the club and also served on the Student Council. Upon graduation Bill worked various jobs contemplating boxing professionally as his brothers Pat and Claude had done, as Claude had won the Australian version of the Worlds Featherweight Championship. He decided to continue his education to become a history teacher, joining his brother John, at Santa Barbara State College.

While attending SBSC, he worked and still boxed-he was asked if he would join the frosh cross country team as they were one man short. After he competed in only the conference championship-he finished 3rd enabling his team to win the Frosh Conference Championship. He used to laugh as he received a SBSC letterman sweater and a silver CC shoe awarded for his efforts!

Due to family hardships Bill moved back to Bakersfield in 1938 to help out. He worked for his brother Pats Sanitation Service. He then founded his own business in 1939, as he worked the Oildale/LaCresta area. He bought a house on Jenkins Road and moved his mom, dad, brother Skeet, nephew Jimmy, niece Vera, and later his older brother Claude, who had returned from Australia, in with him. World War II- Bill enlisted in the Navy in Dec. 1941. While stateside he boxed on 2 Navy teams, winning a championship in Chicago for one team, later winning the Classic Army-Navy red cross event in Texas.

Bill met the love of his life in 1942, Marian Lindrum, who became Marian Varner for the next 57 years, until her passing in 1999.

Bill was trained as a aviation mechanic and also was a link trainer. He operated a flight simulator to train pilots to fly at night. Bill was shipped out in Feb of 1944 from San Francisco. He had earlier given power of attorney to Claude to run his business. He was assigned to a photographic squadron, island jumping numerous times. He received commendations for meritorious service in the South Pacific combat zone. Bill was Honorably Discharged in Sept. 1945.

Returning to Bakersfield with his bride, Bill picked up where he left off. His brother Skeet, also married, was soon discharged and then joined Bill along with Claude to continue the business under the Independent Sanitation name. In 1952 Bill asked his other brother John to join the business, as his restaurant venture in Santa Barbara had collapsed. At this point the name changed and became Varner Brother, Inc.

Upon his retirement in 1980, Bill spent time with Marian, who was suffering from heart disease. They spent many of their married years enjoying traveling and their children and grand children's sporting activities, such as track and field, swimming, basketball, baseball, and of course wrestling. He travelled to many states as well as Denmark, Turkey, Holland, Mexico and London.

Bill is survived by his 3 children, Billy (Sharon), Steve (Renee), Cookie (Marvin) and 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service due to Covid-19 restrictions. There will be an ice cream social Celebration of Life on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5-7 pm at The Crossover Church on 18210 Rosedale Hwy. All are invited to attend the Celebration of Life (masks please).

Special thanks to Kern River Transitional Care for caring for Dad as their own.

"If you see someone in need help them, the Lord is always there to help you." - Grandpa