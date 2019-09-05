|
WILLA MAE MCDOWELL
October 24, 1925 - August 28, 2019
Willa Mae Rogers McDowell was a native Californian. She was born in Taft, on October 24, 1925. Her parents were Grady and Nola Rogers, and she was the youngest of five children. She had three older brothers, J.G., Hoyt, and Lee. Her sister, June, was 2 years older.
When Willa Mae was four, her family moved to Bakersfield. She lived in Bakersfield her whole life and graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1943.
After graduating high school, Willa Mae became a stenographer. In 1944, Willa Mae began her career at Southern Pacific Railroad. She enjoyed working for the railroad, for 42 years.
In 1955, after dating for four years, Willa Mae married Melvin McDowell on July 10th. They were married for 58 years until Melvin's death in 2013. They had three children, Mary, Tim, and Jim.
After retiring from the railroad in 1987, Willa Mae enjoyed her grandchildren. She was always willing to babysit whenever needed. She liked to help her grandchildren memorize math facts, states and capitals, and books of the Bible.
Willa Mae loved to be with friends and family. Whenever anyone needed anything, she was there to help. She was blessed with good health most of her life. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. She has left us with many good memories.
Willa Mae is survived by her three children: Mary and her husband, Armando Chavez, Tim and his wife, Debbie, and Jim and his wife Debbie L. McDowell. Grandchildren: Kimber and her husband Ty Hardin, Austin Chavez, Kevin DeRose, Jessica and her husband Jerry Liebenow, Timmy, Kelsey, Cordell, Kyle, Mallorie, and Caleb McDowell. Great-Grandchildren: Lainey and Luke Liebenow, Alessandra and Evianna Hardin, and Joseph DeRose.
Visitation is Friday, September 6th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebration of Life Service is in Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, on Saturday, September 7th at 11:30 a.m. Graveside and reception to follow the Chapel service.