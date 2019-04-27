|
Willard Wayne BEDFORD "POPS"
JULY 2,1941- APRIL 23, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that passing of Willard Wayne Bedford who passed away in his sleep on Tuesday April 23,2019. Pops was a Strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a simple man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.
He also loved our country and dedicated many of his younger years serving in the United States Navy. Pops was a man of God, he had a long-standing relationship with our Lord until he took his last breath, we will celebrate his life and find comfort knowing that he is in Heaven watching over us all. Pops was also a gentle, loving and caring man who left a permanent mark etched on our hearts forever, he will be truly missed but never forgotten.
Willard is survived by his wife of 32 years Mary Frances and his children Terry & Carolyn, Gene & Marcie, Mary, Helen, Theresa, Rita, Mick, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren and he loved All of them. Proceeded in death by Frances, Sherrie, Wallace, Pat, Woody & Nola.
The Viewing will be on Sunday 4/28/2019 at Mission Family Mortuary on 531 California Ave & S street. Private viewing from 11:00 am to 12:00pm, public viewing from 12:00 to 1:00pm. The Service is on Monday 4/29/2019 at 11:00 am at Valley Baptist at 4800 Fruitvale Ave, celebration of life will be held at Terry & Carolyn Bedford's house following the service.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019