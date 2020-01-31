|
WILLENE PHYLLIS CHASE
February 23, 1936 - January 29, 2020
Willene was born is Shafter, CA on February 23, 1936 to Bill and Lillian Ethel Moore and passed into the arms of her Lord on January 29, 2020.
She grew up in Pixley and was a graduate of Delano High School, where she met her future husband, George W. Chase. They were married for 47 years until his death in 1999. After retiring from a long career in banking, she enjoyed gardening, reading and crafting. Willene's home was her favorite place but if she did wander it was to the mountains at Balch Park and areas near Bishop.
Willene's greatest joy was as a wonderful, devoted and loving Mother to her son, George. In addition to George, she leaves behind to mourn, a brother, Gordon Moore (Cherrie) of Porterville and sister, Ruth Cash of Arizona and a multitude of life long friends and Church family in Delano.
A celebration of Willene's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Church of Our Savior Lutheran, 1017 Princeton St. in Delano, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 31, 2020