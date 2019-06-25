|
|
WILLIAM A. TERRY
October 26, 1942 - June 13, 2019
William was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to James and Alice Terry. Soon the Family moved to Bakersfield CA. Bill met and married his true love Jerrie Lea Roberts. Together they would raise 3 children and celebrate 50 years of marriage.
Bill worked in the oilfield business for over 50 years, and was an inventor with several patents. He owned Terry's Hydro Lift and Welding, an oilfield Service Company. He retired for a short period, and returned to work as a welder for GPS. Bill loved to work. He also had a love for astrology, astronomy, and games. Pool, ping pong and cards. His favorite escape was the beach. Often found camping in Avila, or Pismo Beach. He was very right wing and loved Trump. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend.
Bill is survived by his children, Deana Barrera, husband Rudy, Bill Terry Jr, and Kimberli Jenkins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Bill was a strong and innovative man always thinking. Sadly he lost his life to cancer. Bill will be missed immensely.
Visitation: Wednesday June 26th, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm in the Chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Funeral: Thursday June 27th, 2019 at 10:00am in the Chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 91001 Kern Canyon Road.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019