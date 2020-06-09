WILLIAM ALLEN "WILD BILL" CASH

August 17, 1958 - June 4, 2020

William Allen "Wild Bill" Cash, born August 17, 1958 in Taft, California went home to our Lord and Savior June 4, 2020 at his home in Taft.

Bill attended Taft City schools. After graduating from TUHS, he began his welding career. He was self-employed and contracted to various oilfield companies. His reputation and expertise were widely known in oilfield construction. When he left the oilfields, he continued to work with his hands. He was very creative. He made hearts and crosses by twisting and tacking barbed wire; made jewelry and cell phone holders from utensils - but everyone's favorite was the wind chimes he would create. He taught himself to build and tune them properly and if you were lucky enough to get one (because he refused to sell them) you were in possession of a real treasure.

He loved gathering up the grandkids and heading out to the aqueduct for a day of fishing. He passed his love of the sport on to them. But I would dare to say that it was the time spent with his grandchildren that meant the most - not the fishing.

Billy had a really big heart. He would do anything for anyone. He loved family gatherings at his Mom's house - every holiday, birthday, celebrations of any kind. But you had to catch him early if you wanted a hug - you had to catch him before the pie was served - because once he had his plate of 'take home' pie - he'd sneak out the door without a word and head for home. Secret for making him stay was - don't serve dessert.

Bill was baptized as a child at St. Francis of Assisi in Bakersfield.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Pence; sister, Lynda Henry and her husband Ken; Sharon Byers and her husband Rick; brother, David Cash and his wife Trish; step-sister, Vicky Teel; step-brothers, Jimmy Pence and his wife Diane, Daniel Pence and his wife Maribel, David Pence and Crissy. He is also survived by children: Wendy Morgan and her husband Jay, Becky Cox, Wendy's mother; Sandy Cash, mother of: Johnny Paul Manning and his wife Rena, Mandy Ruff and her husband Brian, Shawn Cash and his wife Heather, Stephanie Cash and Jamison Ford; Ashley Murguia, Justin and Joel Anderson, the children of Lynda Anderson; sister-in-law, Tina Cash, 25 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles E. Cash; step-father, James Pence; sister Jeannine Cash, brothers James 'Jimmy' Cash and Charles A. 'Tony' Cash, daughter Jennifer Cash and Lynda Anderson, his love of 12 years, who he lost to cancer. They will welcome him home.

We welcome friends and family to the celebration of life for our beloved son, brother, Dad, Papa and friend with viewing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home. Graveside service on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at West Side District Cemetery in Taft.

