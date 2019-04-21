|
|
WILLIAM ALONZO GANONG
1983 - 2019
With broken hearts we say farewell until we meet again to our beloved son, father, brother and uncle.
William was often the brightest light in the room, with his quick humor and wit. He was at times a handful, but always loved. He helped many through their struggles with life in the recovery industry - where he dedicated many years. His love of skiing, sailing and surfing made him the perfect companion on family outings.
He shared his unconditional love with his mother Pamela, father Philip, sister Emily, brother Joseph, brother in law Kier Moore and the Moore family, 2-nieces and 3- nephews from Bakersfield; his daughter Evie Ganong and wife Danielle Scott - Toronto Canada.
We know that William is liberated from his earthly chains and re-united in peace, love and joy with his sister Hannah, grandparents Dick and Jan Ganong, Poley and Louise Howard. We love you and wish you did not have to go. We will make that next run down the mountain together in due time, love - your family.
Memorial service will be held at Westly Methodist Church Niles and Oswell on April 27, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2019