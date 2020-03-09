Home

WILLIAM "BILL" ALSTON


1948 - 2020
WILLIAM "BILL" ALSTON Obituary

Bill passed away peacefully on Sunday night at 8:03 pm, in Bakersfield, CA.

He was an avid car enthusiast. He graduated North High school in 1966, and served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Alston; his son, Rob Alston; his daughter Crystal Barker and her husband John; his favorite granddaughter Nicole Coates and her husband Chad; his grandson Brandon Gallagher; and great grandson Dillan Coates.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Bill always left people better than he found them.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
