WILLIAM ARTHUR WINTER
September 26, 1942 - December 5, 2019
William Arthur Winter was born September 26, 1942 in Hollywood, Ca to Robert Milton and Frances Elizabeth Winter. He died in Bakersfield, Ca on December 5, 2019 from cancer. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and teacher.
Bill received his bachelor's degree from Loyola University, Los Angeles, MBA from CSUB, and both a teaching credential and administrative credential from University of LaVerne. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969.
Bill worked in banking, advertising and at Tosco before becoming a teacher and administrator at Monroe Continuation High School in Tehachapi, which he said was the best job of his life.
After retiring, Bill enjoyed travel, bridge, model trains, cooking/entertaining, history, art and music. Bill especially enjoyed sharing his interests with his children and grandchildren. Bill hosted a number of exchange students over the years and maintained connections with them and their families, visiting them as often as possible.
Bill is survived by wife, Barbara Swanson; children David (Sharon), Matthew, Luke (Colleen) and Tricia (Dave); grandchildren Cannon, Sam, Andrew, Allie, and Ozzie; sister, Barbara Thompson; brothers-in-law Ken Swanson (Darla) and Wayne Swanson (Mary); numerous nieces and nephews and best friend Bruce Powers (Lucy).
A Memorial Service will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on March 27, 2020 at 10:45 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 15, 2019 to Mar. 22, 2020