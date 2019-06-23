|
WILLIAM "BILL" BARLOW
March 30, 1940 - June 18, 2019
William "Bill" Barlow owner of Quality Refinishing and Clock Repair passed away June 18, 2019 in Tehachapi, CA. Bill was born March 30th, 1940 in Wallingford, Connecticut to Dorothy and Edward Barlow Sr. Bill attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and received his BA in Animal Science. While in college he married Linda Borrowman and had 2 sons, Jim and Randy. In 1967 the family moved to Bakersfield and he began working for American Cyanamid. In 1982 along with his 2nd wife, JJ Barlow, and his eldest son Jim, Bill opened Quality Refinishing and Clock Repair on Sumner Street which is still operating today.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife JJ last July, parents Dorothy and Edward, and a sister Patricia. Bill is survived by brothers, Edward Barlow Jr. and Alan Barlow, sons Jim Barlow (Paula), Randy Barlow (Ruby), step-sons, Richard Johnson (Laura), Mike Johnson (Melissa), and step-daughter Carol Bryan (Rod) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services are Friday June 28th. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 10:50am followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00am, at Woods Family Funeral Home 321 West F Street, Tehachapi, California.
