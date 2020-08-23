WILLIAM W. "BILL" BISHOP

1948 - 2020

Bill Bishop (William Woolley Bishop II), passed away on August 10, 2020 after a short illness.

He is survived by his daughter Stephanie and son Brian and his grandchildren Hunter and Lucas, all of Bakersfield, and his five siblings (Jim, Serena, Hugh, John, Ray) scattered around the state.

Bill was born in Bakersfield in 1948, the second child of Jim and Ena Bishop. In 1957 the young family (now a family of eight altogether) moved to Shafter, where Bill completed grade school and high school. He grew up in the surrounding farmland with his five siblings and neighborhood friends. He was active in Boy Scouts and the Congregational Church youth fellowship. Bill enjoyed being outdoors, making things, working on cars, and fishing.

After graduating from Shafter High School, Bill attended Bakersfield College for one year before joining the U.S. Air Force. He received basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas and further specialized training at Lowry AFB in Colorado. He was a munitions and explosives expert and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War, and also in Japan. Bill attained the rank of E5 Staff Sargent before his honorable discharge in 1971.

After his military service Bill returned home to Kern County and began work as a seasonal firefighter for Kern County Fire Department; his first assignments were KCFD stations at Woody and Glenville. Eventually he became a permanent KCFD firefighter, stationed at many locations throughout the county, including Boron, Lebec, Frazier Park, Buttonwillow, and Riverview, promoting to Fire Captain along the way. He served on federal/state Incident Management Teams as an air logistics specialist. While he was working for KCFD and helping raise his family, Bill took night classes and completed his AA degree in Fire Technology at Bakersfield College in 1976.

Community support and service were important to Bill, and he was active both formally and informally. He served as Board Member and Vice President of the local chapter of the International Footprint Association, which promotes relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. He was widely known and liked by his fellow citizens.

Bill was a master at hosting gatherings, especially barbeques, and was an excellent chef. He loved cooking and wasn't afraid to learn and try new things, from those large barbecues to holiday dinners to making his signature pumpkin rolls at Thanksgiving with daughter Stephanie, which they handed out to many appreciative friends, family and others Bill knew around town. Bill organized many large family gatherings and his house was always a welcoming center for family and friends, whenever they might drop by, and he was an interested listener in whatever conversation someone wanted to engage in. He was not bashful about expressing his opinions, but he was always respectful and appreciative of differing views. Bill was naturally curious and thoughtful and had a thirst for knowledge that spanned a very wide range of topics and areas of interest.

He loved to build things and fix things, becoming adept at whatever skills the job called for - auto mechanics, construction, welding, plumbing - you name it. His mother always said "Billy is good with his hands.", and that was true. He also enjoyed sport shooting and hunting with son Brian, grandson Lucas and other friends. Bill acquired his private pilot license and was interested in building his own airplane.

If you ever needed anything, Bill was always there to help - on time, ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work doing whatever was necessary to get the job done, frequently bringing his own tools. He took pride in his service to his nation, Kern County Fire, his family and friends, or to anyone else he knew to be in need. Bill was a generous soul and a friend to everyone he met. Much loved, he will be dearly missed.

Due to current public-health restrictions on gatherings, there will be a small, family-only ceremony. Burial inurnment will be at the Bakersfield National Veterans Cemetery in Arvin. The family thanks both Kern County Associated Vets and Kern County Fire Department for their kind assistance in performing the honors. Those wishing to make a donation in Bill's name, please consider the Kern County Firefighters Burn Survivor Trust (https://www.kernburntrust.org/).