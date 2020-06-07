WILLIAM (BILL) BRADLEY HATCHER

1961 - 2020

William (Bill) Bradley Hatcher loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a man of God who walked his faith, had a strong moral compass and impeccable integrity. He was the first child of William David and Carol Hatcher, born July 22, 1961. He attended Bakersfield College and transferred to the University of Southern California where he earned his BS in petroleum engineering in 1984. Bill married Linda, the love of his life in August of 1984 and in 1989; they were blessed with the arrival of their son William Jeffrey and three years later daughter, Lindsey Nicole.

Bill had a successful career in petroleum engineering and management, which provided him opportunities to work for companies large and small in locations within Kern County as well as many assignments around the world. Over the span of thirty-six years, he worked extensively in: Nigeria; Turkey; Turkmenistan; Kazakhstan; Uzbekistan; China; Trinidad and Tobago and Canada. His final position was Chief Operations Officer for Condor Petroleum, Calgary, Canada. Bill was proud to serve on the USC Verbeti School of Engineering advisory board and founded his own international consulting business.

His goal in life was to "do it all", and he did. Bill always had a camera strapped to his back to photograph and share his adventures with friends and family. Many were blessed to see the world through his eyes. He truly enjoyed nature and all outdoor activities. He was a life-long avid fisherman landing his largest marlin in the beautiful waters of Morea. He also caught prize tunas in the waters of Prince Edward Island, Canada. He instilled the love of nature and adventure in both of his children.

His extensive travels allowed for the opportunity to build many close friendships. His impact was and will continue to be profound and lasting. Thanks to the wonders of technology, he called his parents EVERY DAY no matter where he was or what he was doing. Bill epitomized the terms: family man, loving father, and devoted husband.

On April 16, 2020 Bill peacefully went home to his heavenly Father. He is survived by: his wife Linda Hatcher, son William Jeffery Hatcher, daughter Lindsey Nicole Hatcher, parents William David and Carol Hatcher, sister Lori Hatcher, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends around the world.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held when it is safe for groups to gather. Watch for an announcement in this paper and on social media.