William James (Bill) Coughlin
February 24, 1926 - April 21, 2019
William James Coughlin, 93, of Bakersfield was called home on Easter morning. Bill was born on February 24, 1926 to Roger and Adelaide Coughlin in Bellevue, Washington. The family moved to San Mateo, California in the early 30's. During his senior year in high school, he enlisted in the army, but a diving accident left him with a broken back and in traction for most of the war. Bill attended the University of California, Berkeley, was an active member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a business degree in 1949. He was a confirmed bachelor until age 31 when he met San Francisco schoolteacher Dorothy Hadsell (originally from New York State). After a short courtship they married on August 23, 1958. Together they raised three children in Piedmont, California. Business brought them to Bakersfield in 1982. After Dorothy passed away in 1995, Bill met and married Sandra Mahaffey, adding four cherished step-children to the family. Pops (as he was known to his family) and Sandy shared 22 wonderful years until his passing. He often marveled at how lucky he was to have found true love twice in his life.
A passionate entrepreneur, Bill worked for Dole Pineapple following college but soon left to start his own marketing business. He owned and operated an advertising agency in San Francisco for many years, at the same time investing in numerous business ventures. Bill loved the challenge of negotiating "the deal". Selling advertising space in trade magazines led to a keen interest in agriculture, and to a partnership in a vegetable dehydration business in the Coachella Valley in the 70's. In 1979, he founded Kern Valley Industries, a seasonal cold storage business in Arvin. Later, he consulted on food processing machinery and ag business start-ups. Bill was a lifelong outdoorsman. In his youth he hiked throughout the Eastern Sierras and the Yosemite Valley in search of virgin ski terrain or remote trout fishing lakes. He was involved in the early development of the California ski industry, publishing a short-lived ski magazine, Western Skier, and was a founding homeowner in the Bear Valley (Mt Reba) Ski Area. An excellent fly fisherman, he spent many summers with Sandy floating the Madison River in Montana or fishing California lakes and streams. In his later years he was actively involved in wetlands preservation. He worked as a wetlands consultant, served as Secretary of Tulare Basin Wetlands Assn. and co-founded Westside Waterfowl & Hunt Club, a sport shooting club committed to wetlands preservation. He actively hunted dove, chucker, and pheasant, but duck hunting was his ultimate passion, one he shared with family and friends up until his death.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Coughlin, sisters Patricia Stanton and Alice Hobbs, son-in-law Rex Brown, and his first wife Dorothy Coughlin. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Coughlin, his brother David Coughlin, and his son James Coughlin (Robyn McManus), daughters Sara Sweeney (William) and Alice Fisher (Richard); and his step-children Martin McColgan (Wanda), Michele Brown, Maureen Wagoner (Gary) and Kelly McColgan (Steve Wilson). "Uncle Billy" was beloved by his many nieces and nephews.
He took great pride in his 40 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Outgoing and always friendly, Pops had a wry wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was loving husband, proud father and grandpa, caring uncle and brother, and a loyal friend. We will miss him terribly.
The family wishes to thank Mark Swaim and the members of Westside Waterfowl who supported Pops' hunting passion in his later years; close friend Derek Lange (and the entire Lange family) for loving Dad and assuring he could participate in the annual opening of dove season and float the American River at 92; Hoffmann Hospice; and Olivia Roura and the staff at Arcadia Gardens, especially Cheryl and Mark, for their loving care of Pops in his final days.
Services will be held on Friday, May 10th at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bakersfield. The Rosary will be at 8:30am, followed by Mass at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bakersfield SPCA, 3000 Gibson Street, Bakersfield, CA, 93308 or call (661) 323-8353.