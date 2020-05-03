WILLIAM EDWARD HUGHES

August 6, 1928 - April 30, 2020

To the world, you were our Dad, to our family you were the world. William Edward Hughes, born August 6th, 1928, to Walter and Edith Hughes. He reunited with his family April 30th, 2020. He married the love of his life Wilmalee Hughes on June 3rd, 1950. On June 10th, 2020 they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. After serving in the Air Force during the Koran War, they returned to home to be with family. Bill found work with Pacific Bell, he retired 30 years later. After retirement he and our Mom shuttled cars for Hertz and Avis for many years. Dad loved playing golf with his many friends. You could find Dad & Mom every morning at the Sugar Mill. He loved his many special friends there - telling them a joke & laughing along with them. Dads family was his life. Dad had a special talent for creating stories which would last a lifetime. Dad not only had an attractive personality, his big toe had a knack for attracting ferrets and squirrels. A little nibble went a long way! He has been reunited with his family, his parents, sisters Evelyn, Thelma and Claire. He is survived by his wife Wilmalee; children, Cathey Smith, Rick Hughes and Carrie McWhorter; grandchildren, Tj, Laurie, Megan, Ryan, Jeremy, Chris and Josh; sister-in-law, Barbara Fields; niece, Jamie Thornberry; brother-in-law, Paul Warner; 10 great grandchildren, including one on the way; and many, many, wonderful friends. Visitation will be Monday May 4, 2020 from 2-4. A graveside service will be Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 10 AM. Services will be at Greenlawn River Blvd. In lieu of flowers donations to Hoffmann Hospice Home - who were angels sent to us - would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store