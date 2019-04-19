|
|
WILLIAM EUGENE MASHBURN
February 17,1943 - April 17, 2019
William Eugene Mashburn, 76, passed away, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with family by his side, at Memorial Hospital.
William is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley; his son, Michael and his wife Denise Mashburn; daughter Christy and her husband Wayne Brady; and daughter Misty and her husband Matthew Fincher. He also leaves a legacy of love to his eight grandchildren & five great grandchildren.
William was born in Powhatan, Arkansas, on February 17,1943 to Eugene and Christine Mashburn. He moved to Buttonwillow, California in 1961, where he met and married his beloved wife. William loved NASCAR, Western Movies and was known for his determination and work ethic founding Mashburn Trucking in Taft, California, as well as his deep love for his family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Celebration Church, 10011 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93314. Reception to follow at Mashburn Transportation Services, 22140 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93314.
Any questions concerning flower arrangements can be directed to Uniquely Chic Florist at 661-588-7997.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 19, 2019