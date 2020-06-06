WILLIAM BRUCE FARMER

March 8, 1933 - May 29, 2020

Bruce moved from the cottonfields of Missouri to the orange groves of California via a government train when he was eight to settle in Redlands, California. There in school, he was involved in student government and in sports. Following high school, he was set for a professional baseball career being scouted by the Hollywood Stars, the Cleveland Indians, and the St. Louis Browns. However, his hopes for a major league career ended with a car crash.

In order to survive, he found numerous jobs one of which was working on C 133 and B 47's at Norton Air Force Base. During this time, he enrolled in college courses finally graduating from both San Jose State and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. With a degree, he headed to Kern County where he worked in education for thirty-two years. He served as a teacher, athletic director, counselor, and principal for the Kern High School District.

He considered the most important elements of his existence were his family, his friends and his religion. Bringing him great joy was his marriage to Susan, the birth of his son Jonathan, the marriage of Yaowaret and Jonathan, and the birth of his grandchildren Alexandra and William. Said of him, "He looks like Central Casting's ideal principal with his carefully cropped crewcut, colorful bowties, and simple tweed jacket." He was the ideal principal because he worked for those he loved, the students!

In his honor, please send a card or donate to your favorite charity or to the First United Methodist Church located at 4600 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93309.