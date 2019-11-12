|
WILLIAM "BILL" FRANK DRAKOS
January 22, 1941 - November 7, 2019
With deepest regrets, we announce that Bill Drakos (78) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Bill was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In the mid-1940s, he moved with his family to Buttonwillow, CA where he would remain a lifelong resident of Kern County. Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a radio telegraph operator. He would go on to forge many life-long friendships from his time there. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1960, and attended Bakersfield College. He began his career as a licensed psychiatric technician at Porterville State Hospital in the mid-60s. This would serve as the foundation for his career as he rose to the position of Administrator for Kern County Mental Health, retiring in 2010. His career in the mental health field led him to meet the love of his life, De An, at Kern Medical Center.
Bill was a man of outstanding character who was completely devoted to his family. He played the role of a patriarch and backbone of a diverse family and a network of friends. Whether lending a helping hand, a listening ear, a word of advice, or some "tough love," Bill would always act out of compassion and fairness. Bill also had a distinct and authoritative voice, one that commanded respect and attention, but one that would also offer comfort, friendship, and kindness.
In his free time, Bill loved watching sports and cheering for his favorite teams: the New Orleans Saints, LA Dodgers, LA Lakers, as well as attending many high-profile boxing matches in Vegas. He looked forward to his yearly trip to New Orleans, and his frequent trips to Las Vegas.
Bill is survived by his wife, De An; his step-father, Paul Lara; siblings: Paulette and Bonita, his stepchildren: Carol Ann, Jim, Kelly, and Chet; grandchildren: Ryan, Zach, Nathan, Ashley, Jessica, Megan, Wesley, Tony, Jake, and Julie; and five great-grandchildren: Apollo, Drake, Olivia, Boston, Logan.
Bill was preceded in death by his children, Adrienne and Christopher Drakos; his parents, Pearl Drakos-Lara, and Simon Soto; and his brother David.
A viewing and rosary will be held at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304 on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5:00PM - 8:00PM. Funeral services will take place at 10:00AM on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1515 Baker St, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Internment will immediately follow church services at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield. A reception will be announced at the conclusion of Mass.