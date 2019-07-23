|
WILLIAM GARCIA
September 12, 1949 - July 15, 2019
William Garcia, age 69, went to eternity on July 15, 2019, after years of battling a long- term illness.
Will was born in Bakersfield, CA, on September 12, 1949, to Gilbert and Dora Garcia, and resided there for most of his life. He attended Foothill High, and later, Bakersfield College, where he pursued a career as a Computer Programmer Analyst. He loved technology and in his spare time, was blessed with a talent for building computers. Years later, he went back to college to pursue his dream of becoming a Respiratory Therapist, and worked in his profession for the next ten years.
As an avid sports fan, Will had a favorite sport for every season of the year. He enjoyed baseball as a youngster, played collegiate badminton in college, slow-pitch softball, loved skiing full speed down a mountain, and found time for golfing in between. Some of his favorite times was talking sports with his boys, especially discussing his favorite teams, the Phillies, Rams, and the Lakers.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Garcia, and his sister, Edna Miller. Will is survived by his three sons, Charles Garcia, Matthew Garcia, and Scott Garcia; his loving, and most dedicated mother, Dora Garcia, who never left his side for the duration of his illness; siblings, Greg Garcia and Nancy Gonzalez; grandchildren, Sophia and Meakala; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by all who loved him.
Visitation will be July 24th, at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St., from 5-9 PM., and a private family viewing will be from 4-5 PM. A Recitation of Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. On July 25th, funeral mass begins at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at 124 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA, and graveside services begin at 11:00 AM, Greenlawn Cemetery, located at 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA, at the on-site Standard School building.
A special thank you to Sharon, Paul, Norma, and Lucky, at San Joaquin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the entire staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Bakersfield Northeast for the loving care you gave to Will.