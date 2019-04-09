|
|
WILLIAM GARFIELD CLARK
December 18, 1956 - March 31, 2019
William Garfield Clark passed from this life on March 31, 2019. He had been supported by his friends, Kristina Montecino and Debbie Lopez during his final days. William was born in Bakersfield, CA. on December 18, 1956 and was employed by the Kern High School District as a school bus driver. He was married to Jan for 19 years and enjoyed guardianship of his nephew, Lucas Troy White.
William is survived by siblings and their spouses, Troy Clark (Darla), Ronna Clark, Mark Clark (Dominque), Christy Ann Hren, and Debbie Minton. In addition to Lucas, William had many nieces and nephews: Adam Wascher, Randa Sturgeon, Cody Lancaster, Tricia Berens (Adam), Emma Carlson (Dustin), Eli Clark, Tiffany Lees (Jared), Paul Clark, Alex Clark, Philip Clark and Amelia Clark. William is also survived by one aunt, Joyce Cline. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland O Clark and Winnie Clark, his sister, Karen Clark, and half-brother, Jeff Clark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 11 at 3 p.m. at the Kern City Civic Association Town Hall, 1003 Pebble Beach Drive, Bakersfield, CA. A burial is planned for a later date in Hodgdon, Maine.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 9, 2019