WILLIAM GLEN BERKSHIRE
June 23, 1954 - December 8, 2019
William Glen Berkshire went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1954 in Bakersfield, California to Kenneth and Wilma Jean (Fowler) Berkshire.
Glen attended Richland and Shafter High School, BC and Cal State Bakersfield. Glen taught at BC and Cal State until beginning his own businesses.
He loved the beach and spent many vacations at Cayucos and Hawaii.
Glen is preceded in death by his dad, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Jensen) Berkshire; mom, Jeanne; brother, Doug and Paul (Shana); sister, Joan Cornelson (Chad), and nieces and nephews.
Thank you to ADAKC, Around the Clock, The Village at Seven Oaks Memory Care, Hoffman Hospice and faithful friends Jay Olsen and Frank Williams.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019