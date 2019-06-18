|
|
WILLIAM (BILLY) H. BUYS
September 4, 1961 - June 11, 2019
Billy Buys was born September 4, 1961 in Corcoran, California to John and Marjorie Buys and entered the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 11, 2019. He was one of six children.
Billy and his family moved to Bakersfield in 1969 where he went to General Shafter and West High School. He later married the love of his life Jackie, and they raised their two children Brandon and Brittany.
Billy always worked in the ag industry hauling hay and selling bull semen. He loved to frequent local coffee shops and talk to everyone. He was a loyal Rams fan since 1969. He loved watching old tv shows and spending time with his family. Most importantly, he loved Jesus and wanted to tell everyone about Him. Every night he would tell his family, "Don't forget to pray."
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Brandon and Brittany; siblings, John, James, Barbara, Margie, and Valerie. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Marjorie.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4-8PM at Greenlawn Southwest. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9AM at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 18 to June 20, 2019