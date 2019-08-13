|
WILLIAM (BILL) HENRY FOOSE, JR.
November 23, 1939 - July 28, 2019
On July 28, 2019, Bill, age 79, surrounded by his loving family, passed away after a long and tough battle with Alzheimer's.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the only child of William Sr. and Glenn Foose. After graduating from high school, he decided the family store was not for him and joined the Navy in 1959. He went to Hospital Corps School at the Great Lakes Naval Training Command and dedicated the next 20 years to our country until his retirement in 1979. For the next 10 years, Bill kept his uniforms ready to wear in case he was ever recalled. He loved his service in the Navy!
After his military retirement, he worked for several years in sales: Three Way Chevrolet, Haddad Dodge, Bakersfield Acura, CC Douglas Truck Bodies, Stiers RV, eventually opening his own business, Quality Postal Service. Bill was not a man to just retire; he went back to Stiers for his retirement job. He enjoyed instructing RV buyers on how their new "home" would run.
Bill met the love of his life, Sharon, at the Naval Hospital in Memphis, TN, where they were Navy Corpsman, and he would serenade her with the song "Hey, Hey, Good Looking." Their love story and life's adventures began after just 7 weeks of courtship, lasting for 58 more wonderful years. Together they had three children, traveled across the United States and a tour overseas. He was a bit of a prankster and loved a good laugh; he made life fun.
Bill liked golf and participating in a local bowling league. He belonged to several organizations: Optimist Club, Stockdale Moose Lodge, United Commercial Travelers, and American Legion Post No. 26. Bill enjoyed his faith and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for 32 years. He enjoyed raising and caring for numerous pets over his lifetime, especially his canine pal, Buddie, who lived up to her namesake for 13 wonderful years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He imparted a legacy of courage, honesty, responsibility, kindness, and love.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children: Kathy Dodd and husband Joe; Kris Foose and fiance Noe Perez; Kevin Foose and wife Kathleen; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and two on the way.
HE WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS!
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday August 13th at 10:30 at the Mission Family Mortuary Chapel, 531 California Ave., followed by services at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
The Foose Family offers our sincere gratitude to Kindred Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided to our loved one and family.