WILLIAM LLOYD HYATT (BILL)
February 20, 1928 - December 22, 2019
William Lloyd Hyatt (Bill) was born in Seminole, Oklahoma on February 20, 1928 and passed away in Bakersfield, CA on December 22, 2019. He was the youngest of 12 children born to Laina Main and William Franklin Hyatt. He served in the Army-Air Corps for 7 years, including 3 years in Korea.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ida Marie Hays Hyatt. He is survived by their children, Carla M. Hyatt, Judy Hyatt Austin and her husband, Mike; William L. Hyatt, Jr. and his wife, Brenda; and Dale Rushing and her husband, Bill. He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Brandon, William III, Benjamin, Beverly, Daniel, Sarah, Anna, Michael, and Lauren, and 14 great-grandchildren. One grandchild, Melissa, preceded him.
Bill worked in Bakersfield in the oil fields for Hagestad Drilling Co. and Montgomery Drilling Co. for about 20 years before starting his own oilfield service business, Bill's Pipe Service. He had offices in Ventura and Clearlake, California, as well as Bakersfield. He sold his business and retired in 1976.
Bill's love of fishing was matched only by his wife Ida. They had a motorhome and an ocean boat many years at Morro Bay. Later they kept a houseboat at Lake San Antonio where they met other fishing buddies. They returned with stories involved bears, rattlesnakes and coyotes.
After the death of his wife Ida, he found happiness again with Beatrice Austin Hyatt, whom he married in 2005 at the age of 77. They were married for 10 years until her death in 2015.
In the last several years of his life, Bill found enjoyment and made new friends at the Greenacres Senior Center.
Bill will be missed greatly by his family and friends, who knew him as a kind and generous man.