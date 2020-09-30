WILLIAM J DURAN

December 13, 1944 - August 31, 2020

Bill was born in Santa Maria, California and his parents were Eloisa and Levi Duran. He lived in the Santa Maria/Guadalupe area until the early 1950's when the family moved to Bakersfield where he attended Potomac School and Lincoln Junior High School before graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1962.

After graduating from high school he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Spain.

Bill had been employed by the FAA at the Flight Service Station at Meadows Field and also in Tonopah, Nevada and in the Riverside/Ontario area.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger and Levi and by sisters Isabel, Sadie, Florence, Juanita, Beatrice and Rosalie.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughters Shannon, Emily and Dana and by his son Matthew. Also brothers Eddie (John) and Robert.

Services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on October 2, 2020 at 12:15.

