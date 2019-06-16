|
WILLIAM MAXWELL REESE
August 17, 1951 - April 24, 2019
Bill left his earthly body encircled by family and friends. Thank you, Hoffman Hospice, for the peaceful departure.
He attended Noble, Washington, BHS (Class of '69) and BC. Bill was a fun - loving free spirit who enjoyed golf, chess, cross country skiing, fishing, friends, family, and making people laugh. He had the luckiest dogs in the world!
Billy was predeceased by his beloved mother, Clyde Holder Reese, and father, Thomas Vyn Reese, Sr, M.D. Left behind to cherish his memory are his brother, Thomas Vyn Reese, Jr, M.D. (Jan Kent), sister, Jennifer Keller (Eric), stepmother, Marjorie Reese, son of his heart, Tim Gilbertson (Crystal), devoted friend, George Boreham, and his five nephews and their families, to whom he was the zany "Uncle Bull".
A 10:00am graveside service will be held on June 25th at Greenlawn NE. In Bill's memory consider adopting people or pets.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 16, 2019