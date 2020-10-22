WILLIAM MORTON

April 5, 1947 - September 28, 2020

William Morton was born on April 5, 1947, to Marion and Evelyn Morton in San Tome, Venezuela. He attended Bakersfield High School, his parents' alma mater. There he was active in FFA.

After high school, Will continued his education at Cal Poly SLO, but circumstances resulted in Will leaving school and being drafted into the Vietnam War, serving in the First Infantry Division. He was awarded a Purple Heart in honor of his physical sacrifice. However, it was Will's emotional sacrifice in the jungles of Vietnam that would have the deepest impact.

Will went through several dark years after his honorable discharge from service during which time he married and his only child was born. But his characteristic strength and ability to approach even the darkest situations with a sense of humor, led him to take charge of his life again, and he became a canal tender for the city. Later, he met and married Maxine, her family accepting him as one of their own. Will continued to attend their family gatherings even after Maxine's passing in 2009.

Will was known as introverted. His closest friends were those who shared his interests and respected his knowledge on a range of topics, including animals, history, science fiction, blues music, and especially geology. Will loved rocks and fossils; reading about them, digging for them, collecting them, and describing in minute detail the geologic history of how each piece came to be.

In many ways, Will's character resembled the rocks he loved so well. The forces of nature can change geologic structures, but never destroy them. William Morton continued to have tenacious courage, intellectual curiosity, loyalty to his friends and family, and of course his mirthful cackle at life's little absurdities.

Left to mourn him are his sisters, Martha (Bob) Munn and Mary Morton; his son, Brenden (Aisha); his stepchildren, Janell (Bo) Earnshaw and Ron Whittington along with their respective families.

He will be interned at the National Cemetery in a small gathering. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.