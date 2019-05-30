Home

William Morris
William Morton Morris

William Morton Morris Obituary

WILLIAM MORTON MORRIS
October 11, 1941 - May 27, 2019

William Morton Morris passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellen Morris of Bakersfield; 6 children, Matthew Morris (Patti), Bill Morris (Jennifer), Beth Menden (Craig), Julie Wilson (Matt), Jon Morris and Amy Bluth (Brian), 22 Grandchildren & 7 great children. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother.

Services will be held in his honor on Friday evening, May 31st at The Chapel at 316 A Street in Bakersfield CA. Viewing will be held at 4:00pm with funeral services starting at 5:00pm. His final resting place will be in Santa Clara, Utah. For a complete obituary please go to www.kernriverfamilymortuary.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 30, 2019
