WILLIAM OLIVER LAY
September 22, 1938 - March 26, 2019
Bill passed away after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 80.
Bill was born on September 22, 1938 to Willie May Clayton and William Harold Lay. He served in the United States Army. He worked for the U.S Postal Service until retirement in 1992 he then went back to work at Bakersfield Paint and Wallpaper as a wallpaper and window treatment salesman. Bill was able to travel much of the United States during his time in the Army and while working for the post office. He loved going out to eat where he made many special friends. All who knew him knew he had a great love for food and shopping. He was a devoted BC Renegade fan who never missed a game until health problems prohibited. He most enjoyed blessing his family and friends with meals and gifts and wouldn't take no for an answer.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother Willie May Clayton and father William Harold Lay. He is survived by his brother Duane and wife Diann, niece Dalena and husband Wade, nephew Jeff and his wife Delaine, great nephews Kyle and Kody, great nieces Zaira and Sammie and great-great nephew Kasen and family friend of 50 years Dennis Matice and many more.
Visitation will be held Wednesday April 3rd from 4-8 pm. Service will be held Thursday April 4th 2019 at 10:00 am, Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Ln. Military honors to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 2, 2019