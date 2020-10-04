1/1
William Ralph Smith
WILLIAM RALPH SMITH
1943-2020

William "Bill" Ralph Smith passed away peacefully after a brief stay at Memorial hospital on September 23rd, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph L Smith and Edna Kelly Smith. He is survived by his children William "Will" Ralph Smith Jr., Regan Smith Means (Travis). Bill was Papa to three granddaughters who he adored: Bodie (Will's daughter), Morgan and Emily (Regan and Travis's daughters). He is also survived by his sister and brother in law Donna and Don James and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Bill had a host of friends that are considered his family, Lani Ray, DJ Weimer, David Johnson and many longtime loyal clients are amongst them.

Bill graduated from Bakersfield High School as senior class president and a lettered division one swimmer. Bill attended University of Oregon and graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He studied architecture under Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin West in Arizona. Bill was a cadet at the naval academy. He proudly served as a LTJG in Japan for the USN.

Bill will be remembered as a talented landscape designer, artist and for his fun, loving personality; but most of all for his love of family. He was happiest when outdoors and he especially loved spending time at his family's treasured mountain retreat, Soda Flat.

Please contact a family member for information on his celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your charity of choice.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 4, 2020.
