WILLIAM (BILL) LAWRENCE RAY

June 1, 1955 - April 17, 2020 William (Bill) Lawrence Ray, or "Billy" as he was called by those who knew him best, was born on June 1, 1955 in Fresno, California to William George and Helen Lawrence Ray. God called him home on April 17, 2020 in Bakersfield, California where he was surrounded by family. Bill spent most of his childhood in the Fresno area. He developed a deep love for music early on in life, especially the drums. He was asked to join the marching band drumline as a high school freshman, which at that time was an honor. His favorite musicians were The Beatles and Kenny Loggins. Bill was also a naturally gifted athlete, excelling in baseball. He started in Little League, played for the number one ranked valley team for five years, and continued through high school playing first base for Clovis High. At age 16, Bill moved with his father to Bakersfield. After graduating from Highland High in 1973, Bill worked with his dad at Bill Ray Tile during the day and Starlight Roller Rink at night. It was at the roller rink where he met his future bride, Louise. Bill and Louise were high school sweethearts. They dated for five years, then married in 1976. Including the time they dated, they were together nearly 50 years. In 1987 he pursued his dream of entrepreneurship. With longtime friend and business partner, Tony Marion, Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center was born. Bill led Stockdale Tile for 27 years and built an incredible reputation of being fair, upholding integrity, and treating people with respect. Along with being a successful business owner, Bill was the ultimate husband and father, putting all of his energy into providing the best for his family. Bill and Louise have two beautiful daughters, Nicole Suzanne and Jennifer Helene, who are his greatest accomplishments. Bill was known as the "go-to" guy on many topics: business and finance, auto racing, politics, world events, sports, and music. He had a wonderful personality and made a great stiff drink. He was the ultimate host, welcoming any and all into his home. He and Louise hosted countless parties for family and friends over the years. He used to love to tell stories and jokes, oftentimes laughing the hardest at his own jokes. He was a "neat-nick" and took great pride in keeping his belongings in impeccable condition. Bill particularly enjoyed Indy Car racing, NASCAR racing, attending live concerts, attending events for his four granddaughters, and spending time at his home in Pismo Beach. Bill was surrounded by girls - his loving wife, three sisters, two daughters, and four granddaughters - he wouldn't have had it any other way. In 2014, he embarked upon the fight of his life. He endured a six-year battle with leukemia and its complications. Between 2014 - 2017, he beat this aggressive form of cancer twice. The second time he needed a bone marrow transplant and his sister, Charlene, was a perfect 10/10 bone marrow match and extended his life by donating her bone marrow. He was an absolute warrior and persevered with grace through disheartening circumstances. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Louise, daughters Nicole Gutierrez and Jennifer Nightengale (Marcus), granddaughters Tessa, Ava, Brooklynn and Aubree, father Bill Ray, sisters Charlene Mayer (Cliff) and Deborah Ray, nephew Dylan Carter and niece Kristy Kennedy (Jeff), as well as numerous cousins, friends and loved ones. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Ray and sister, Jeanette Carter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the William L. Ray Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, payable to Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Avenue, Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301.



