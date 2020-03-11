|
|
It is with great sadness the family of Bill announce his passing in Ft Lauderdale, FL. Bill was born in Oxnard and resided in Ventura where he invested much of his time in the Seventh Day Adventist church spreading God's message, until moving to Lake Isabella in 1984 where he became a valued member of the small community. He lived an adventurous life and embodied the motto "work hard, play harder". His integrity, hard work, and generosity have touched so many people throughout his life. He loved to travel collecting great friends from the Bahamas, Mexico, Midway Island and beyond.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy, and his parents. He is survived by his sister Wilma Dulla; his children Heidi (Keith) Hamstreet, Timothy Carrington; his grandchildren Nicole (Nick) Feliciano, Kailee (Derrick) Deasy, Cody Green, Jacque Carrington, Faith and Jade Hamstreet, Grayson Day; great grandchildren Madelyn and Jackson Deasy
Services will be held from 12-4pm on March 21st at the Stockdale Moose Lodge 905 Stine Rd. Bakersfield, CA. Tropical attire requested.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: https://www.friendsofmidway.org/product/donate-now/
www.bakersfield.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020