WILLIAM ROBERT CASH
1928 - 2019
William R. Cash sailed away home on December 9, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill was born in Arkadelpia, Arkansas on September 22, 1928.
His family moved to southern California when he was five, then to Taft, California where he lived through his teen years, graduating from Taft High School. At age 18 Bill fished tuna in Alaska, and was baptized in his twenties. He later moved to Bakersfield where he began to build his family and Dollar Bills Supermarket.
Bill loved the ocean and lived an adventurous life, traveling through many countries on his boat (The "Born Free"). He returned to the USA and docked in Long Beach. In 2007 Bill returned to Bakersfield to be near his family.
Bill is survived by his wife Diane (together 53 years); his daughter Debra Clark, grand son Steven, great-granddaughter Thea; his son Mark, wife Bonnie and family; sister Sharon Duncan (of Idaho); many nephews and nieces; brothers and sisters in-laws; and many special long time friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Rommie and Tressie; son Steve; great-granddaughter Daphne and brothers Ronnie, James and Charles.
Bill was very thankful to his family and Hoffman Hospice for their tender and loving care during his illness.
A graveside service will be held at Shafter Cemetery, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, California 93263 at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Reception to follow in Bakersfield, Califronia.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 29, 2019