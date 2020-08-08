WILLIAM RICHARD SHELTON JR. "DICK"

August 24, 1937 - July 20, 2020

William Richard Shelton Jr. "Dick" Passed away peacefully, in the loving arms of his wife, in the early morning hours of July 20th, 2020, at his home in Bakersfield, California. "Dick" was born to Maime and William Shelton Sr., August 24th, 1937 in Morris, OK. He was the oldest of three boys?? "Dick" In 1945 along with his family moved to Bakersfield. He graduated BHS in 1955, and a few months later joined the US Navy. In 1957 he met the love of his life, Patsy, at Mitchner drive in, and three months later they were married.

"Dick "served in the Navy for Twenty years. He helped put the USS Long Beach into commission; the 1st nuclear powered ship; serving under Admiral Rickover. He did many tours in Vietnam. He also served as a Recruit Division Commander over three Squadrons; all of which he received honorary awards for. He served three more tours on the USS Long Beach before retiring as a Naval Master Chief E9 in 197 4. Two years later he completed his AA degree in Automotive Technology at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California. "Dick" enjoyed racing. He spent a lot of his time at racing events throughout his life. In the late 70s "Dick" started his business building race car engines for Quarter Midgets. Shelton Engines was a household name for 27 years in The Quarter Midget Racing Sport and still is to this day. "Dick's" hand-built engines were known to be some of the fastest and most sought engines for Quarter Midget Cars. The children racers at QMA events often referred to Dick as "dad" or "Grandpa". He coached all three of his children and three of his grandchildren to race Quarter midgets. His oldest grandson continued into his adulthood racing in the USAC Races; and held the tittle "Rookie of the Year" in the mid-1990s. Dick was loved by many and will be deeply missed by many, not only friends and family but also by many people in the racing world. "Dick" Shelton is survived by two younger brothers, Tom (wife Larae) and Dan Shelton; his wife, Patsy Shelton (Sage); his children, Tina and William Shelton Ill; his grandchildren, William IV, Ricky, Jennifer, Shawn, Brandon, Ryan G. and Rayon S.; and four great grandchildren, Richard, Hayden, Jaime and Mathew.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Shelton., and his youngest son, James Michael Shelton. The family would like to thank CBCC Cancer Center, Dr. Kanamori, Jamie Mathee, DR. Syed Alam, Dr. Maddox, Dr. Sandher, and Around the Clock Nursing Care.

Instead of sending flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Cancer Society.