William Thomas Kepler

William Thomas Kepler Obituary

WILLIAM THOMAS KEPLER
February 24, 1931 - June 5, 2019

Tom was born in Bakersfield to Inez Gribble and Joe Kepler. He spent his career in retail, operating multiple businesses, including ShaverKeps Liquor in Shaver Lake, CA. Tom passed away peacefully with his wife Shirley and grandson John by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents Inez and Joe; as well as daughter Heidi Slikker.

He leaves behind many family and friends who will miss him dearly including grandchildren Brock Slikker, John and Kelly Kepler, Julie, Garrett and Matthew Kepler as well as great-grandchildren Kaiden, Rounen, and Kort Kepler.

Tom was known for his camaraderie and his passion for his Fresno State Football team. "Bulldog born, bulldog bred, gonna be a bulldog till the day I'm dead."

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 30, 2019
