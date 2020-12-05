WILLIAM YOUNGBLOOD

September 11, 1935 - Died: November 22, 2020

William Youngblood was born in Appling, Georgia on September 11, 1935 to the late Julian and Sadie Youngblood. Bill, as he was called, was the younger of two children.

Bill attended elementary, high school and college in Augusta, GA where he achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962, entering in New York, NY and last stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado.

Bill was employed by the California Correctional Institute at Tehachapi Prison, where he worked from 1962 through 1992. Bill attained the level of Associate Warden at Tehachapi Prison. In his leisure time, Bill was an avid golfer, sports fanatic (particularly basketball), and enjoyed driving cross-country as much as he was able.

Bill met his first wife, Augusta in Colorado Springs, Co. They were married in December 1968. This union was blessed with two daughters. In April 1999, Bill married Ethel (Chatman). This union blended Bill's family to include his two daughters and Ethel's four daughters and one son.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie Swain, father, Julian Youngblood, and only brother, Paul Youngblood. Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife: Ethel, daughters: Lisa (Youngblood) Boss and Sheila (Youngblood) Lakes (Husband Mark), and grandsons Tyler Boss, Xavier Boss and Bryce Lakes. He also leaves behind his stepfamily: Florastine Webster, Michelle Sherman (Charles), Louise Palmer (John), and Aurelia Chatman, Tony Chatman (Isolde) and a bevy of additional grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren who loved him dearly.