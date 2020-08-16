WILMA DEE-MARIE JONES

February 22, 1948 - July 10, 2020

Dee Marie as Wilma was affectionately called by friends went to heaven suddenly and peacefully on July 10, 2020. She graduated from Shafter High School and Bakersfield College and worked many years for Dr. Arbegas before focusing on her art.

Wilma was a published poet and an accomplished artist. Wilma loved Jesus, family, friends, trinkets and good Mexican food. She enjoyed trips to the beach, Disneyland and long talks with devoted friend Amy Scott. Wilma is known for her generous heart and feisty nature.

She is survived by her beloved granddaughters, Azariah Reis of Bellingham, WA and Zephaniah Gardner of Porterville and great-granddaughter Kenna Reis. Sister Candy Jones Gage and husband Tom Gage of Fresno, nieces Stacy Dovali of Fresno, Tina Jones Blackwell and Vicki Jones Beall of Greer's Ferry, Arkansas and Cathy Valdes of Bakersfield. Preceded in death by daughter Shanna Marie Powell, parents Walter and Evelyn Jones and brother Freddie Jones.

Internment August 20, 2020, Shafter Memorial Park, 10:00 am.