Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. - Tehachapi
321 West F Street
Tehachapi, CA 93561
(661) 822-6897
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. - Tehachapi
321 West F Street
Tehachapi, CA 93561
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Life Assembly
Tehachapi, CA
Wilma Jean Shugart


1941 - 2019
Wilma Jean Shugart Obituary

WILMA JEAN SHUGART
July 8, 1941 - July 7, 2019

It's really hard to say goodbye to someone you love. But death came and now Wilma is in Heaven with Jesus, and can't you imagine her excitement at all the things she has been shown!

She was a wife, mother, nanny, grandma, sister and friend. God has her in His arms and we have her in our hearts. I'm sure she could never imagine living on earth ever again. She's happy in every way and waiting for you at that big pearly white gate.

She was born in Arvin, went to school at Di Giorgio and Arvin High. She met Bobby, fell in love, and married the man God chose for her. He was her real "soulmate." She was a devoted wife and mother of two sons and grandmother of eight: Rob, his wife Michelle, and their five beautiful little ones; and son Jon, his wife Ami, and their three beautiful boys.

She was always a devoted wife, mom and grandma. She was Bobby's "Baby" and he treated her as such. Wilma loved Jesus always. She was raised in the Assembly of God Church with "dos" and "don'ts" which she kept all her life. She never met a stranger and was never ashamed to tell others about Jesus. She prayed and read her Bible every day. She loved everyone and never had a jealous bone in her body. She had love, mercy and kindness and always wanted to help. She will be lovingly remembered in the church.

A viewing is scheduled Tuesday, July 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., in Tehachapi. Services will be held Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at Christian Life Assembly in Tehachapi.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 16, 2019
