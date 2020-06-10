Wilma Lucile Naylor
WILMA LUCILE NAYLOR
November 6, 1934 - June 4, 2020

Wilma Lucile Naylor of Bakersfield, CA, died on June 4, 2020. She was born on November 6, 1934 in Colebrook, Ohio.

Wilma retired from Taylor Winfield and JC Penney's.

Wilma is survived by her children, Linda Morgan, Michael Miklasiewicz, Gregory Miklasiewicz and wife Thea; grandchildren, Erica Morgan, Christopher Miklasiewicz and Katrina Miklasiewicz; great grandchildren, Lucas Gardner and Andrew Gardner; brothers, Phillip Krieg and wife Faith, Louis Krieg and wife Shirley, and David Krieg and wife Darlene; sisters, Elizabeth Kananen and husband Bill, Zella Perri, Robin Sly and husband Dale, Patricia McCarthy and husband Dan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be dearly missed until we see her again with our Lord and Savior Jesus!



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 10, 2020.
