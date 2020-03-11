|
|
Gary was born May 5, 1938 in Bakersfield, CA to William and Isabel Green. He attended Horace Mann Elementary, Washington Jr. High and graduated from East High as well as Bakersfield College (Harvard on the Hill, as he referred to it).
In 1964 he married Linda Green and had two children. He worked at Montgomery Wards, until hired on by the Kern County Fire Dept. as a fireman in 1964. On his days off he did merchandising for Cutty Sark and the California Milk Advisory Board, retiring from the KCFD in 1995.
He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always the biggest supporter of his children and grandchildren in whatever they were active in be it sports, livestock showing or rodeo.
He was a wonderful artist; he loved to hunt, fish, travel and never passed an opportunity to go to the beach, Vegas or the Indian Casino. He was always up for adventure.
Gary passed unexpectedly January 29, 2020 where he joins his wife, Linda who had passed shortly after their 49th anniversary in 2013. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Isabel Green, brothers Jimmy and David Green, and sister Linda.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (John) Knight and son, Jimmy Green; his grandchildren, Sheridan and Maycee Knight, Ciara and Penelope Green; his sister, Barbara Ann Green; in-laws, Wayne (Bonnie) Green and Wilma Kramer; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 12-4 pm at The Station, 7900 Downing Ave, Suite D; in lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the SPCA. Thank you to all the friends and family for your support during this difficult time.
Cherished Family Funeral Home
www.bakersfield.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020