WOODROW WILSON JR.
October 7, 1949 - April 3, 2020
On Friday, April 3, 2020, Woody Wilson, loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer. Woody was diagnosed with cancer in late January 2020 but unfortunately the disease was very far along when discovered and progressed extremely quickly.
Woody was born in Colorado City, Texas in 1949 to Gertie and Woodrow Wilson. He had three siblings, Shirley, Gail and Larry, whom he loved dearly. Woody graduated from Monahans High School in Monahans, Texas in 1968 where he made many lifelong friends. He regaled anyone who would listen to his stories of adventure and mischief in his youth throughout Texas.
In the 70s, Woody moved to California for work in the oil industry. He thought Bakersfield, CA was his first stop on his world travels, but once he met the love of his life, Denice, Bakersfield became his home. Woody and Denice enjoyed 44 incredible years of marriage. They had one daughter, Jenny, in 1988 and their family was complete. If anyone asked Woody what his greatest accomplishment was in life, his response would undoubtedly be "my girls."
Woody attended Texas Tech University but ultimately finished his BA degree in History at Cal State Bakersfield. Woody had a long career in the oil industry in Bakersfield, CA. He spent the majority of his career with GEO Drilling Fluids & MI Drilling Fluids. In addition to his career in the oil industry, Woody also spent a few years as a stockbroker. While he decided to eventually go back into the oil industry, his passion for stocks and investments remained.
Anyone who met Woody, would likely describe him as kind-hearted, generous and caring. The most important things to Woody were his family and faith. He cherished the memories made with his siblings growing up in Texas and the many more memories created with them and their families throughout the years. He was the proudest uncle to Cindy, Teresa, Lori and Aimee. Woody never met a dog he didn't want to pet and was often seen walking the neighborhood with his best companion, Buddy.
Woody is survived by his wife, Denice Wilson (Bakersfield, CA), daughter, Jenny Wilson (Santa Barbara, CA), sister Shirley Wilson Bradley Scott (Wimberly, TX), Gail Pardue (Stanton, TX), mother-in-law Bess Griffith (Shafter, CA), sister-in-law Jimmi Kay Stevens (Bakersfield, CA), brother-in-law Michael Izquierdo (Bakersfield, CA) and many loving nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow Wilson, mother, Gertie Wilson and his brother, Larry Wilson (aka Bryan Kelly).
Due to restrictions and health concerns regarding COVID-19, a small private viewing will be held on Monday, April 13th at Peter's Funeral Home in Shafter, CA. Private graveside service will follow at Shafter cemetery. The family is planning a larger celebration of life in the future; date to be determined. The family also wishes to thank Hoffman Hospice for their care and support.