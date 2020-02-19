Home

Wynna "Nell" Ward

Wynna "Nell" Ward Obituary

WYNNA "NELL" WARD
February 3, 1926 - February 10, 2020

Wynna "Nell" Ward passed peacefully in her sleep at age 94.

Nell, born in Loco, OK, was the youngest of 8 children. She was a faithful member of Valley Baptist Church and served with the Gideons. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years , Walter Ward.

Surviving her are 2 children Mike Ward (Peggy), daughter Janet Endsley (Carl), 5 grandchildren, 14 great and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on February 20th at 10:00 AM at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mtn. Blvd Arvin CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 19, 2020
