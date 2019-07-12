|
|
WYNONA SCHROEDER
January 3, 1939 - July 5, 2019
Wynona Schroeder peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 5th, 2019 to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, at the age of 80 years.
She was born in Longmont, CO on January 3rd, 1939 predeceased by her mother and father, Ocie and Albert Tobin and 8 siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Schroeder Sr.
Wynona moved to Shafter, CA at the age of 5, raised in Bakersfield and attended Pasadena College. Married on November 6th, 1959 at the Oildale Church of the Nazarene, becoming an Air Force wife and traveling the country on many adventures raising a family and volunteering in numerous organizations.
Lovingly remembered by sons, Donald Jr., Doyle, Jeremiah and their spouses; sister, Colleen Lovett; grandchildren, Chad Schroeder, Amy Ray, Cattie Schroeder and Nick Scioletti; great grandchildren, Cheyenne Wycoff, Caleb Ray and 6 great-great grandchildren. Wynona also had many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
Memorial service will be held at Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a lunch provided by the Church family.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 12, 2019