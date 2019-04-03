|
|
YGNACIO GRANADOS
"NACHO" or "NASH"
September 22, 1947 - March 18, 2019
Ygnacio "Nacho" or "Nash" Granados, 71, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2019.
He was born September 22, 1947, to Ygnacio L. Granados and Jacinta Garcia Granados in Bakersfield, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Juan "John" Granados. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tina Granados; Daughter, Rosie Cruz (Ray); Son Nash Granados (Timi); Son, Carlos Granados; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Nacho was a long-time employee of the Pacific Southern Foundry, manufacturing specialized valves that were used in aerospace and submarine applications. Nacho later worked for the Bakersfield City School District as a Janitor at Casa Loma and Pauly Elementary schools. He retired from the district after 21 years of dedicated service.
A private memorial service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 3, 2019