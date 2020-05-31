Yolanda Aguirre
YOLANDA AGUIRRE
November 24, 1947 - May 19, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of our beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, Yolanda Aguirre. Yolanda was the fourth of five children born to Lupe and Conrad Lopez on November 24, 1947 in Bakersfield, she left us unexpectedly May 19, 2020. She married her childhood friend and sweetheart Edward Aguirre On April 15, 1967, their marriage was blessed with two children Cynthia and Paul. Her love for children was evident throughout her almost forty- year career with The Bakersfield City School District as a teacher's aide in the Special Education Department, she loved her students as if they were her own. Her life was enriched with the gift of her only grandchild Quinton with whom she had a special relationship. Yolanda is survived by her husband Edward, her children Cynthia and Paul, and her grandson Quinton Freeman, and her only surviving sibling, Gilbert Lopez. She will be eternally missed by those who loved her, but as she would say "s*** happens!!" Graveside services will be June 4, 2020 at Union Cemetery at 10am. Hillcrest Mortuary

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
