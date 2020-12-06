YONNA MARIE LOWE

1963 - 2020

Yonna passed away at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness from stomach cancer on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born in Bakersfield on September 4, 1963 and grew up in Kern County, attending schools in McFarland, Bakersfield and Shafter, graduating from Shafter High in 1981. She furthered her education by attending San Joaquin Valley College, obtaining the designation of Registered Dental Assistant in 1982. She worked for 12 years locally in that profession.

Married in Bakersfield August 25, 1984, to Kirk F. Lowe, the couple welcomed daughter, Amanda Marie, in 1988, and son David Kirk in 1991. Thereafter, Yonna devoted herself to being a full-time mother, involved in her children's school activities and PTA. January 1, 2001, Kirk and Yonna opened their own auto repair shop at 7001 White Lane, Complete Automotive Repair Service. They operated this together for over 12 years, only closing it in 2013 when Kirk's health made the continuation impossible.

Soon after closing their business, Yonna found a new occupation. It was her greatest professional joy and calling, working with the staff and students at Palla Elementary School; first as a part time Intervention Specialist and later as a Consolidated Program Clerk. Her hard work ethic and devotion to her job made her a valuable part of the Palla team right up to the time of her death. The sudden loss of Yonna will be deeply felt by many loyal friends, her loving family, and fellow employees.

She took great comfort in her Christian faith and after diligent and extensive studies, she became an ordained minister.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, daughter, son-in-law and grandson Amanda, Ben and Thomas Sharp of Warsaw, Indiana; son David Lowe and fiance Nallely Ornelas of Bakersfield; parents Bob and Ellen (Robison) Tinsley of Bakersfield; sister Sheryl (Larry) Sheldon and brother Randy R. (Betty) Tinsley, all of Bakersfield; one niece and numerous nephews.

The family wishes to express special appreciation to the Palla Elementary School staff and Greenfield Union School District for their kind words, loving support, and generosity. Due to Covid19, Yonna requested there be no service.

Memorial messages to the family can be left at Bakersfield Californian Obituary Guest Book and MyKeeper.com.