ZACHARY PAUL BLACKHURST

April 27, 1984 - Sunday, November 8, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Zachary Paul Blackhurst announces he passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8th, at the age of 36. Zach entered this world on April 27, 1984 - the first child of Paul and Stephanie Blackhurst. He attended Highland High School where he wrestled and played football. He went on to Bakersfield College and later transferred to San Diego State University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration. He continued his education, earning a Masters of Business Administration from Cal State Bakersfield.

In 2012, Zach married his college sweetheart, Lisa, who was the love of his life. He was an amazing son and the epitome of a big brother, always looking out for his younger siblings. He was intelligent, inquisitive, driven, and generous to a fault. His gregarious nature earned him his first job at the age of 15 when he struck up a conversation with the owner of a local skate shop. He worked hard from then on, ultimately earning a position as a Chief Financial Officer in the healthcare field. Last February, he was honored with the Rising Runner award from Cal State Bakersfield as an alumnus excelling in his field.

Zach will be remembered not only for the truly great man he was, but for the incredible impact he left on the world. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Anyone who met him immediately wanted to call him friend and if he counted you among his friends, you were a friend for life. He applied his unending energy to everything he did. Always open to new adventures, his life was a constant exploration and quest for fulfillment. He was an avid chef, who loved being in the kitchen creating amazing meals. He was a devoted sports fan, faithful to his San Diego Chargers and Padres. He loved his friends' and family members' children as if they were his own and never met a dog he didn't like or a dog that didn't like him.

Zach was a bright light in so many lives. He will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Lisa, parents Paul and Stephanie, siblings Whitney and Samuel, grandmother Rosena Todahl, countless family members and friends, and his three beloved dogs. To say he will be missed, and missed by many, is an understatement.

A celebration of Zach's life will be announced and held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to PMMRescue (petmatchmaker.org) or the charity of your choice.